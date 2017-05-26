Brazil's Temer says departing BNDES head took politics out of lending

SAO PAULO May 26 Brazil's President Michel
Temer on Friday praised the departing head of the state
development bank for taking politics out of its lending
decisions, which he said were now made on technical criteria
instead of seeking to create "national champions" using cheap
credit.
Temer thanked Maria Silvia Bastos for her year at the helm
of state lender BNDES, which had announced in a statement
earlier on Friday that she resigned for personal reasons. She is
the most senior administration official to depart since the
Supreme Court last week opened a corruption investigation
against Temer.
