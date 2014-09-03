Brazil sets initial price thoughts on reopening of 2025 bond

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
NEW YORK, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil has set initial price thoughts of 160bp area over US Treasuries on a reopening of its 4.25% US dollar-denominated Global 2025 bond.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, currently has US$3.5bn outstanding on the note.
BTG Pactual, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx