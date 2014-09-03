版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 3日 星期三 23:28 BJT

Brazil sets final guidance on tap of 4.25% 2025 bond

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil has set final guidance on the planned reopening of its 4.25% 2025 US dollar-denominated Global 2025 bond, according to market sources.

The sovereign has set guidance of 150bp area (+/-3bp) over US Treasuries for the tap, tight to initial price thoughts of 160bp area.

Brazil, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, currently has US$3.5bn outstanding on the note.

BTG Pactual, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐