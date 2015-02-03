Brazil sovereign debt sales on hold amid Petrobras scandal -source

| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Feb 3 Brazil's government is putting
global bond sales on hold due to a widening corruption scandal
at state-run oil company Petrobras, a member of President Dilma
Rousseff's economic team said on Tuesday.
"There's no window [for a foreign debt sale]," the source
said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the
government's plans.
Investor confidence in Brazil has been rattled by a growing
fiscal deficit, stagnant economy and evidence of a price-fixing,
bribery and political kickback scheme at the oil firm known as
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Brazil's last foreign debt sale, in September, was a $1
billion reopened offering of dollar-denominated global bonds due
in January 2025.
There are no plans yet for meetings between Brazil's
economic policymakers and foreign investors, according to the
government source. So-called road shows are often scheduled in
advance of global bond sales.
