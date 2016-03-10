版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 23:33 BJT

Republic of Brazil sets IPTs at 6.5% area on 10-year USD bond

NEW YORK, March 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Brazil, Ba2/BB/BB+, has set initial price thoughts on a new 10-year benchmark US dollar-denominated bond at 6.5% area.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are bookrunners the deal which is expected to price on Thursday. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

