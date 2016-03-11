Buyers bet on Brazil regime change

NEW YORK, March 11 (IFR) - Investors swooped on Brazil's
first sovereign bond deal since 2014 on Thursday, as the
country's deepening corruption scandal bolstered expectations of
a change in government.
The country took advantage of a strong rally in global
credit to print a US$1.5bn due April 2026 bond at 6.125%, the
most it has paid for 10-year funding since 2009.
Investors shrugged off the fact that Brazil (Ba2/BB/BB+) is
now junk-rated by all three ratings agencies following a
two-notch downgrade by Moody's last month, pouring in around
US$6bn of orders.
The strength of the order book allowed leads Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan to tighten pricing to 6.125% from
initial thoughts of 6.5%.
That final yield implied a new-issue premium of anything
from single digits to 25bp based on where Brazil's January 4.25%
2025 bonds were trading on Thursday morning.
Market participants had not expected Brazil to issue this
year, as it grapples with a crippling recession and a mounting
deficit.
But bankers said the typically opportunistic sovereign's
timing was good, coming amid a rally in commodity prices that
has helped lift Latin American bonds in recent weeks. Brazil has
also benefited from a strong technical bid as investors have
begun to cover their underweight positions on hopes of political
change.
"The biggest risks in Brazil are political and they are
tilted to the upside," said Jan Dehn, head of research at
Ashmore, referring to investors' hopes that the ruling PT party
will lose its grip on power, as investigations continue into
some of the party's leading figures.
HOPE FOR CHANGE
Last month the justice minister, Jose Eduardo Cardozo,
resigned amid growing discontent within the PT over a corruption
investigation, which has now spread to include former president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on money laundering charges.
State prosecutors are seeking Lula's arrest, a move that has
bolstered investors' expectations that president Dilma Rousseff
could be forced out of office.
But even as buyers swarmed in, some investors stood back or
cut orders, saying investors were ignoring longer-term political
and economic risks.
"We didn't view the pricing of new issue as
attractive, in part because we don't view the current emerging
markets rally as sustainable," said Sarah Glendon, head of
sovereign research at Gramercy.
Regime change alone will not fix the country's economic
woes, she warned. "The market is not looking far enough beyond
Dilma's potential exit, and when they do, they will realise this
is a sovereign that still has deep structural issues."
The country's GDP growth shrank 3.8% last year - the biggest
annual contraction since 1990. With the central bank forecasting
a 3.45% contraction this year, Brazil is on course for its
deepest recession since 1901.
TIGHTENED
A banker close to the deal confirmed that the size of the
book began to decline as pricing was tightened from initial
price thoughts.
Sean Newman, senior emerging markets portfolio manager at
Invesco, said he cut some orders.
"Given the tighter guidance, for some accounts it didn't
make sense to include it," he said. "Some other funds where the
objectives are different, we kept the order in."
LACK OF SUPPLY
The success of the deal was partly down to the lack of Latin
American supply so far this year, said Max Volkov, head of Latin
American debt capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"There has been nothing out of Brazil for almost a year, and
investors are looking for liquid, on-the-run names," he said.
Other market players said the sovereign was likely trying to
set a new benchmark that might help Brazilian corporates,
hampered by the corruption scandal, to return to the debt
markets.
"The market is pretty much closed to Brazilian corporates at
this time, so the sovereign wants to make sure there's a
reference deal," said Newman.
Volkov said the deal should help those issuers to escape
from their "paralysis".
"They have been waiting for a signal that there is demand in
the primary market," he said. "This deal is the very signal they
have been waiting for."
Brazil's deal came in a buoyant week for Latin American
supply, as borrowers pounced on a more stable market backdrop.
"Right now we're in this window where at least you can get
funding done," said a syndicate banker away from Brazil's deal,
pointing to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week.
How long this will last is unclear, though, with US rates,
the dollar and commodity prices all potential causes of further
volatility for emerging markets assets.
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Matthew Davies and
Sudip Roy)