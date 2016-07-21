版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 20:41 BJT

Brazil sets IPTs on Global bond in very low 6% area

NEW YORK, July 21 (IFR) - Brazil has filed to issue a benchmark US dollar-denominated Global bond due February 21 2047 ahead of pricing on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are approaching investors with initial price thoughts of very low 6% area. Ratings are Ba2/BB/BB. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐