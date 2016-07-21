Brazil launches US$1.5bn long 30-year bond at 5.875%: lead

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
NEW YORK, July 21 (IFR) - Brazil launched a US$1.5bn long 30-year bond at a yield of 5.875% ahead of pricing on Thursday.
The final yield comes at the tight end of guidance of 5.90% (+/- 2.5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of very low 6% area.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are acting as bookrunners on the deal. Issuer ratings are Ba2/BB/BB with a negative outlook from all three major rating agencies.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution