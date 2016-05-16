Window opens for Brazil's first corporate bonds of year

NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - The Senate's decision to put former
president Dilma Rousseff on trial last week and replace her with
market friendly Michel Temer has opened a bond issuance window
for Brazilian borrowers seeking to take advantage of recent
spread tightening.
Petrobras is on the top of the list of possible issuers
following local reports that the state-owned oil company, at the
center of a widening corruption scandal, could soon announce a
multi-billion dollar trade designed to extend maturities.
Beef companies like Marfrig, petrochemical firm Braskem,
steel firm Gerdau, BR Foods and pulp and paper names are also
seen as potential issuers.
"I would expect some (Brazilian) names might come over the
course of the next few weeks," said a syndicate manager. "A lot
of names are being pitched by banks."
Brazilian corporates have not issued a bond in international
markets since June last year when telco Oi came to market with a
euro bond.
The absence was also driven by a lack of investor interest
for Brazilian names after the sovereign was downgraded to junk
and the economy went through its worst recession in decades.
A better backdrop now has however made investors more
comfortable with the pricing of Brazilian corporate risk.
"The market has now reached a point where there is
perception that the political situation has at least stabilized
and that corporate risk can be priced with more certainty," said
Darin Batchman, a portfolio manager at Stone Harbor Investment
Partners.
Investors are still holding judgment on the interim
administration's ability to push through vital fiscal reforms
during Rousseff's impeachment process, but there are hopes that
Temer can set the economy back on track.
"Before corporates didn't want to come to market because
they thought it was too expensive," said Anne Milne, head of
global emerging markets corporate research at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
"But now yields are lower I think issuers will be more
willing to come to market."
Yields on Brazil's new benchmark 2026s hit an all time low
of 5.40% on Friday following the Senate's decision to impeach
Rousseff, while Petrobras 2024s are hovering close to nine month
lows at 8.36%, according to Thomson Reuters data.
REAL TEST
The real test of the changed sentiment could come in the
form of a bond offering from quasi-sovereign Petrobras.
The issuer may have to price bonds with a juicy premium but
should get a solid market reception given recent success in
management's plans to dispose of assets in an effort
de-leverage, and stable crude prices, said investors.
"The credit is well supported with improvements in Brazil
and it is one of the cheapest quasi sovereigns out there," said
an investor.
"It would make a lot of sense if they came out with a large
deal and (addressed) amortizations over the next two to three
years."
The change of government has raised questions over the
timing of any Petrobras deal, however, amid talk that the new
president may well appoint a new CEO.
A new chief executive that is popular with the markets could
tighten spreads further, making it worth the company's while to
wait. Opportunities may however be fleeting if Temer hits
roadblocks in Congress as he seeks to tackle the country's
economic crisis.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)