Brazil sets final size of US$1.5bn on January 2045 bond

NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil has set a final size of US$1.5bn on its new 2045 bond to be issued in conjunction with a buy-back of outstanding notes, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, launched the transaction earlier today at a final spread of 187.5bp over US Treasuries as demand approached USD4bn.

Final terms came within the price guidance range of 190bp (plus or minus 5bp) over US Treasuries and tight to initial price thoughts of 200bp over.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to buy back as many as eight of the country's outstanding notes with maturities ranging from 2024 to 2041.

The sovereign has the option to increase the size of the new issue by up to USD50m during Asian hours.

The SEC-registered note is expected to price today, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Itau BBA acting as lead managers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)