Brazilian credits weaker on Moody's ratings downgrade

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Brazilian credit markets were
opening weaker on Wednesday following Moody's decision to
downgrade Brazil to Ba2 from Baa3 with a negative outlook.
Brazil five-year CDS was starting the day about 7bp wider at
467bp-477bp , while the sovereign's benchmark 2025 had slipped
about 40 cents to be quoted at 83.45-83.85.
"Brazil is down but for now it is contained," said New York
based trader.
Moody's downgrade may have come sooner than some had
expected, but it was largely priced in and only reconfirms
investors' views toward the country's deteriorating economic
scenario.
Moody's is the last of the major rating agencies to knock
Brazil off its investment-grade perch and hence won't trigger
any forced selling of a credit that already has two junk
ratings.
As justification for its move, the rating agency cited a
deterioration of the country's credit metrics and the
difficulties of passing necessary fiscal reforms amid a
challenging political environment.
The rating agency now expects the country's debt burden to
exceed 80% of GDP over the next two years and GDP growth to
average -0.5% between 2016 and 2018.
"We expect interest rates to remain elevated in real terms,
which will contribute to low debt affordability with interest
payments accounting for more than 20% of government revenues,"
it said.
Moody's follows S&P's decision just a week ago to cut the
sovereign's rating to BB from BB+ with a negative outlook.
"It is not constructive when there is a negative ratings
migration on top of a weak global backdrop at the open but it is
not catastrophic," said the trader.
The move comes on a weaker start for the region overall as
another drop in crude prices sends broader markets lower on
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)