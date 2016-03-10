Brazil launches US$1.5bn 10-year bond at 6.125%

NEW YORK, March 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Brazil launched a US$1.5bn 10-year bond at 6.125% on Thursday, its first US dollar bond since 2014, a banker close to the trade told IFR.

Investor orders were in excess of US$5bn.

Bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are expected to price the deal later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison)