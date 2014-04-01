Brazil bourse previews Bovespa index changes, Itau tops Petrobras

BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial bourse,
offered a first look on Tuesday at its proposals for modifying
the benchmark Bovespa stock index for the May through August
period.
Shares of Brazil's largest nongovernment bank, Itau Unibanco
Holding SA, would carry a 9.41 percent weighting on
the index under the proposals, surpassing the preferred shares
of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known
as Petrobras, which would have a 7.29 percent weighting.
Petrobras has lost about half of its market value over the
past three years, hurt by a government policy that forces the
company to sell imported fuel at a loss to tamp down inflation.
A new Bovespa index weighting scheme this year takes into
account market value as opposed to trading volume, which was
used in previous years.
BM&FBovespa makes modifications to the index every four
months.
Shares of mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA
were included in BM&FBovespa's preview, increasing
the likelihood that they will be added to the official index for
the period.
BM&FBovespa proposes removing from the index the shares of
medical diagnostics firm Diagnósticos da América SA, known as
Dasa SA, and logistics firm Prumo Logistica SA
, formerly known as LLX.
