Brazil stock exchange considers changes to Bovespa benchmark index

SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazil exchange operator
BM&FBovespa SA said on Wednesday it was considering
adding a consumer loyalty company to the benchmark Bovespa stock
index as of May and removing a utility and homebuilder.
It said shares of Smiles SA could be added, while
electricity distributor Light SA and homebuilder PDG
Realty SA could be removed.
BM&FBovespa issued this view in what it termed a
"first preview" of changes for the index for May through August.
Customarily, the listing of shares in three rounds of
previews before the changes increases the likelihood that they
will be added to the index.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)