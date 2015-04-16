Brazil exchange mulls removing builder Even from benchmark index

SAO PAULO, April 16 Brazil exchange operator
BM&FBovespa SA said on Thursday it was considering
removing shares of homebuilder Even Construtora e Incoporadora
SA from the benchmark Bovespa stock index starting in
May.
The exchange operator also said shares of consumer loyalty
firm Smiles SA could be added, while electricity
distributor Light SA and homebuilder PDG Realty SA
could be removed.
BM&FBovespa said the plans were part of a "second preview"
of changes for the index for May through August.
The listing of shares in three rounds of previews before the
changes usually increases the likelihood that they will be added
to the index.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)