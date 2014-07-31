版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 05:28 BJT

Brazil's BRF reports second-qtr profit of $118 mln

SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter and a processed foods maker, posted second-quarter net profit of 267.1 million reais ($117.67 million) on Thursday, slightly below the 271 million reais forecast in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 2.27 reais) (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐