Brazilian food company BRF to expand internationally

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 12 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, is looking to further its international expansion with partnerships or potential acquisitions, an executive said on Friday.
The company, which is also a processed foods maker, opened its first Middle East production facility in Abu Dhabi last month and is now eyeing attractive Asian markets.
"The company is in a fantastic cash position," CFO Augusto Ribeiro told journalists. "Mergers and acquisitions are key for us."
Ribeiro mentioned India, Malaysia and Indonesia as particularly interesting markets. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.