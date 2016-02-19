UPDATE 2-EFG in merger talks with BTG Pactual's BSI, sources say

(Adds BTG Pactual, EFG confirmation, share performance)
By Tatiana Bautzer and Joshua Franklin
SAO PAULO/ZURICH Feb 19 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is
in talks to combine its Swiss-based private-banking unit with
EFG International AG in a transaction that could be
announced as early as next week, two sources with knowledge of
the plan said on Friday.
The structure under discussion would leave São Paulo-based
BTG Pactual with a stake of 20 percent to 30 percent
in the combined entity, said the first source, who asked for
anonymity since the discussion remains private. Whether EFG
incorporates BSI, or vice versa, will be decided based on the
most efficient tax structure, the source said.
Both BTG Pactual and EFG confirmed they are in exclusive
talks over BSI, adding that no decision had been made yet.
Shares in EFG were up 2.4 percent at 6.74 Swiss francs in Zurich
at 1146 GMT.
The deal would help BTG Pactual move on with a plan to sell
assets, raise cash and restore investor confidence in the wake
of the arrest of founder André Esteves last November. Esteves
was the architect of BTG Pactual's purchase of BSI last year,
which he said would help the independent investment bank grow
beyond Latin America.
CASH, PRICE
BTG Pactual could partly receive payment for BSI in cash,
the sources said. Zurich-based EFG and BTG Pactual
agreed not to adjust the value of the deal should BSI have to
pay a fine related to a scandal at a troubled Malaysian
government fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd, the source said.
A price has yet to be determined, although the first source
said BSI could be valued at $1.6 billion prior to any
combination.
According to the second source, who was briefed on the
matter, EFG is talking to Swiss financial industry watchdog
about the impact of a combination, since BSI is the largest
employer in the Swiss canton of Ticino.
BTG Pactual and EFG, which is controlled by Greek
billionaire Spiros Latsis, have been on exclusive negotiations
for about a month, the first source added.
