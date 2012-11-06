UPDATE 2-Brazil to deduct over $20 bln from budget to meet goal

* Government to decide final amount before year-end
* Government remains committed to fiscal discipline
* Central bank had warned goal was to be missed
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 6 Brazil's government
will exclude up to 42 billion reais ($20.7 billion) in public
spending from the calculation of the so-called primary budget
surplus this year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on
Tuesday, in an accounting maneuver aimed at meeting a closely
watched budget target.
The exact amount will be decided later this year, Mantega
told reporters, adding that the size of such a reduction will be
"the smallest possible".
The Finance Ministry's press office later issued a statement
saying the government is allowed to deduct up to 40.6 billion
reais in public investments made as part of the so-called
"Growth Acceleration Program".
However, Mantega reiterated that Brazil's government remains
committed to fiscal discipline. He highlighted that the
government's net debt as a share of gross domestic product,
another widely watched gauge of the soundness of public
finances, will keep falling this year.
His remarks come a week after the central bank said the
target for the primary surplus - the difference between total
revenues and expenses excluding debt-servicing - would not be
met. The government has in recent years resorted to the use of
accounting changes permitted by Brazilian laws to leave some
investment funds out of that calculation.
This year's target amounts to 139.8 billion reais, the
equivalent of 3.1 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product.
The accounting maneuver, last used in 2010, has not been
endorsed by multilateral institutions such as the International
Monetary Fund. Yet it would prevent President Dilma Rousseff
from cutting expenses in coming months to meet the goal, which
might threaten an incipient economic recovery in Latin America's
largest economy.
Rousseff has cut billions of reais in taxes for companies
and consumers this year in a bid to revive the economy. Last
week she extended a tax reduction for local carmakers through
the end of the year.
Large and consistent budget surpluses helped Brazil gain the
confidence of investors over the last 15 years, ending
hyperinflation, lowering the country's debt burden and leaving
behind a long history of capital flight.
Mantega had first admitted missing the primary budget
surplus goal in an interview to a local newspaper on Tuesday.