UPDATE 1-Bunge $2.5 bln Brazil investment to raise crush

SAO PAULO Aug 18 Bunge (BG.N) will invest $2.5
billion to boost its sugar and bioenergy capacity in Brazil
through 2016, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The investments will go into eight of the group's mills and
will expand crushing capacity by 50 percent from present levels
to 30 million tonnes a year of cane.
The investment "will be primarily focused on the bioenergy
sector, mainly ethanol," said Adalgiso Telles, Bunge's director
of corporate affairs.
Telles spoke before a meeting ended between Brazil's
president, Dilma Rousseff, Energy Minister Edison Lobao and
Bunge executives.
Brazil's government has been concerned over the failure of
the cane sector to meet growing domestic demand for ethanol.
Bad weather and a lack of investment have hit the country's
cane output, leading to the first fall in a decade this
season.
Demand for ethanol has outpaced production as a growing
middle class buys more flex fuel cars. The jump in ethanol
prices earlier this year saw many car owners opting instead for
gasoline -- leaving state-controlled energy giant Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) scrambling to buy gasoline abroad at a loss due to
government caps on local fuel prices.
Bunge's investment follows an announcement in the previous
day that Petrobras and sugar and ethanol group Sao Martinho
SMT03.SA will invest 520.7 million reais ($326 million) to
quadruple ethanol output at their joint Boa Vista mill.
Brazil's ethanol and sugar industry has been a target for
acquisitions for several oil giants over the last few years,
including BP (BP.L). Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has also teamed
with sugar and ethanol group Cosan (CZZ.N).
($1=1.5980 reais)
(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Luciana Lopez)