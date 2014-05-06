版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 6日 星期二 23:26 BJT

Brazil's Caixa to raise up to $1 bln in global bond issue

SAO PAULO May 6 Brazilian state-run lender Caixa Economica Federal plans to raise up to $1 billion in a new global bond issue as early as Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. (Reporting by Aluisio Pereira; Writing by Asher Levine)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐