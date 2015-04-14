Brazil's Caixa Economica offers $681 mln in farm credit

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
SAO PAULO, April 14 Brazil's state-run lender Caixa Economica Federal has made 2.1 billion reais ($681 million) in credit available to farmers in the second half of the year, the bank said in a filing Tuesday.
The announcement came after farmers complained about a lack of available credit to buy fertilizers and pesticides for next year's crops.
($1 = 3.08 reais) (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase