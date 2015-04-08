UPDATE 2-Brazil state lender Caixa wants insurance unit IPO this year

(Recasts to add details, comments)
By Alonso Soto and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 Brazilian
lender Caixa Econômica Federal plans to list its insurance unit
this year on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday, in a bet that growing demand for
insurance products will attract investors.
The government, which owns 100 percent of Caixa, will
conduct a feasibility study on an initial public offering of
Caixa Seguridade, as the unit will be called, Levy told
reporters in Brasilia.
Caixa, Brazil's No. 1 mortgage lender, will remain
a state bank, he added.
Levy did not give an estimate of how much the unit,
majority-owned by France's CNP Assurances SA, could
fetch.
The IPO would try to replicate the success of
state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, which listed BB
Seguridade Participações SA in a $6.7 billion deal in
April 2013, the world's largest IPO that year.
Current conditions for a listing, however, are not as
attractive as they were for BB Seguridade, when investors were
drawn in by low interest rates, stable household income and a
strong job market that fanned demand for retirement packages and
health and auto insurance.
The Caixa Seguridade listing would take place during an
economic downturn that is spilling over into the job market,
reducing the spending power of Brazilians.
Nevertheless, the insurance market looks set for growth.
Brazilians spend less than a tenth of what Americans do on
insurance, which could give local venders an opening to attract
new clients by transforming traditional, costlier policies into
cheaper products.
'POLICY TOOL'
Fund managers told Reuters the announcement signaled a shift
in the way President Dilma Rousseff's administration is handling
state companies.
One fund manager, who requested anonymity to speak freely,
said "investors feel safer putting their money into the
insurance unit than at Caixa, which is clearly a government
policy tool."
The government had considered offering Caixa shares, but
that looked destined to fail because of the perception among
investors that Rousseff would put politics before profits.
Private-equity firm GP Investments Ltd, a
partner in the Caixa insurance unit, had planned to exit the
investment through an IPO last year, but market conditions
hampered that deal, a source with direct knowledge of the plans
told Reuters at the time.
No company has been able to complete an IPO in Brazil since
last October in the wake of plunging market confidence caused by
economic and political turmoil.
