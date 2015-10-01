版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 2日 星期五 03:52 BJT

Brazil's Caixa delays IPO of its insurance unit

SAO PAULO Oct 1 Brazilian state-controlled mortgage lender Caixa Economica Federal said on Thursday that it would delay the initial public offering of its Caixa Seguridade insurance unit due to market conditions.

Investment banks managing the IPO had recommended delaying it until April as financial markets turned increasingly volatile, according to a source directly involved in the deal. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐