Brazil's Caixa delays IPO of its insurance unit

SAO PAULO Oct 1 Brazilian state-controlled mortgage lender Caixa Economica Federal said on Thursday that it would delay the initial public offering of its Caixa Seguridade insurance unit due to market conditions.

Investment banks managing the IPO had recommended delaying it until April as financial markets turned increasingly volatile, according to a source directly involved in the deal. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)