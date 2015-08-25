Brazil's Caixa Seguridade files for IPO in wave of state offerings

SAO PAULO Aug 25 Brazilian state-controlled
bank Caixa Econômica Federal's insurance unit filed on Tuesday
for an initial public offering, the first in a wave of offerings
anticipated by state firms this year.
Caixa will pursue a secondary offering of the Caixa
Seguridade Participações SA unit, according to a prospectus
filed with securities industry regulator CVM on Tuesday. In a
secondary offering, proceeds from an IPO go only to the
shareholder's, not the company's, coffers.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA's investment banking
unit is the deal's top undewriter, along with UBS AG.
Banco Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA SA, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Santander
Investment Securities, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Banco
Brasil Plural, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
are also working on the offering.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)