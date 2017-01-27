版本:
2017年 1月 28日

Canada trade minister: can resolve Bombardier funding without WTO

OTTAWA Jan 27 Canada's newly appointed trade minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Friday he has told Brazil he is open to resolving a feud over funding for jet maker Bombardier without turning to the World Trade Organization.

In December, Brazil said it will start proceedings against Canada at the WTO over what it calls unfair support worth $2.5 billion for Bombardier from the province of Quebec. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese)
