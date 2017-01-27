UPDATE 1-Canada trade minister: Can resolve Bombardier funding without WTO

(Adds background, quotes; changes dateline, previous OTTAWA)
MONTREAL Jan 27 Canada's newly appointed Trade
Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Friday he has told
Brazil he is open to resolving a feud over funding for jet maker
Bombardier without turning to the World Trade
Organization.
Champagne told reporters he had discussed Bombardier with
his Brazilian counterpart over dinner at the recent World
Economic Forum in Davos.
While Canada would defend itself against any WTO action by
Brazil over a $2.5 billion injection by the province of Quebec
and its largest pension fund in Bombardier, Champagne suggested
talking first.
"My comment was that of openness," he said on the sidelines
of a Montreal Council on Foreign Relation event. "Litigation in
my book has always been the last resort," he said.
"There might be another way other than litigation to look at
the issues he was putting on the table with respect to
Bombardier."
His comments echoed those of Brazilian Trade Minister Marcos
Pereira, who said on Thursday that Canada had signaled it is
willing to negotiate.
In December, Brazil said it would start proceedings against
Canada at the WTO over what it calls unfair support.
Brazil has argued that Quebec's investment, coupled with
plans by the Canadian government to inject $1 billion into
Bombardier's CSeries jet program, has allowed aggressive
discounts hurting Brazilian rival Embraer <SA EMBR3.SA>, along
with Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE.
Bombardier and Embraer have battled for decades over the
regional jet market. The plane makers traded accusations of
unfair subsidies in the late 1990s that their countries hashed
out at the WTO.
Champagne took over as Canada's trade minister earlier this
month from Chrystia Freeland, who became minister of foreign
affairs.
