Canada, pressed on possible Brazil WTO move, says follows rules

OTTAWA, July 15 Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, pressed on a possible trade challenge by Brazil over funding for plane maker Bombardier Inc, said on Friday that Canada ensured it stuck to its international trade obligations.

Brazil said on Thursday it could move against Canada at the World Trade Organization over $1 billion in funding that Bombardier received from the Canadian province of Quebec. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

