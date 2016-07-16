UPDATE 4-Canada's Trudeau says rivals fear CSeries as Brazil mulls WTO move

(Adds new Brazilian Foreign Minister's comments)
By Allison Lampert and Ana Mano
MONTREAL/SAO PAULO, July 15 Canada insisted on
Friday that it plays by international trade rules after Brazil
warned it may challenge government funding to planemaker
Bombardier Inc, a move that would revive a
two-decade-old dispute between the two countries.
The Montreal-based company is locked in competition with
Brazil's Embraer for narrowbody jet sales. The South
American country has said that government financing gives
Bombardier an unfair advantage.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra told Reuters on
Thursday it could move against Canada at the World Trade
Organization (WTO) over $1 billion in funding that Bombardier
received from the Canadian province of Quebec for its CSeries
jet.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brushed off the
suggestion, telling reporters "there is no country in the world
that doesn't heavily subsidize its aerospace sector."
"I can understand that our competitors are rightly worried
about how great the CSeries plane is," he said in Calgary.
The Brazilian minister responded in a statement on Friday
evening that Trudeau's comments were revealing.
"It's telling that the Canadian Prime Minister admits the
Canadian government heavily subsidizes Bombardier," Serra said.
Embraer estimates that Bombardier received a total of $3.5
billion in state support, he noted. Embraer imports equipment
from Canada to build jets and the subsidies hurt trade flows, he
said.
Brazil and Canada have locked horns repeatedly at the WTO
over the past 20 years over state support for Embraer and
Bombardier, the world's biggest commercial planemakers after
powerhouses Boeing Co and Airbus Group.
Ottawa is also considering whether to match Quebec's
investment in the CSeries program, which ran years late and
billions of dollars over budget.
Embraer's concerns boiled over in April when Bombardier won
a deal to provide 75 CSeries to U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc
, beating Embraer's E190 family of jets with what many
industry watchers saw as an aggressive bid.
Industry sources involved in negotiating similar deals have
estimated that discounts as high as 75 percent might have been
offered to reboot the CSeries program with the order, matching
some of the most aggressive pricing in the market.
Embraer complained at the time that it was "not competing
with a private enterprise anymore."
A Bombardier executive said on Friday that Embraer was
likely worried about competition from the 110-150 seat CSeries
program, which has 325 firm orders and made its first scheduled
commercial flight on Friday.
"They have seen our airplane go through the certification
process and now enter into service. There is certainly a lot
more competition and they are probably concerned about what the
CSeries means for their business," said Ross Mitchell, a vice
president of commercial operations for Bombardier.
Embraer has 272 firm orders for its estimated 100-130 seat
next-generation E-Jets. Its E190-E2 is scheduled to enter
service in 2018 while the E195-E2 jet is expected to begin
commercial flights in 2019.
Embraer has asked the Brazilian government to monitor any
funding Ottawa gives Bombardier, an Embraer spokesman said,
adding the planemaker was "capable of competing against any
companies, but not against the government of Canada."
Quebec's equity stake in the CSeries, first agreed to in
2015, is more difficult to challenge than a straight export
subsidy arrangement, said trade lawyer Mark Warner at MAAW Law
in Toronto.
Quebec government spokeswoman Melissa Turgeon said in an
email that the province has analyzed these questions. "We know
we are respecting international trade rules," she said.
However, Embraer could raise questions about Delta buying
CSeries jets at heavily discounted prices, especially since
Bombardier had not signed a single deal for the planes in more
than a year before the ones with Delta and Air Canada in
2016.
Brazil's threat of a challenge could scare away potential
customers who see risks to future funding for Bombardier from
Canadian governments.
"Most people don't like messy situations," Warner said.
Competition between Bombardier and Embraer is expected to
intensify as carriers like American Airlines retire
their E190s in the next few years and could consider small
narrowbodies to fill mainline routes.
Air Canada ordered the 45 CSeries jets to replace its E190s.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa, Nia
Williams in Calgary, Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, and
Tatiana Bautzer in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Richard Chang)