Brazil issues first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug

SAO PAULO Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator
Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license
for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of
legal wrangling with patients.
The multiple sclerosis treatment, an oral spray derived from
marijuana and developed by Britain's GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
, is known as Sativex internationally and will be sold
in Brazil under the brand name Mevatyl.
The legal status of cannabis-based drugs has been a thorny
issue in Brazil for years, with several patients fighting in the
courts to circumvent prohibition. Anvisa has loosened some
restrictions in the past two years, allowing patients with
medical orders to personally import some drugs derived from
marijuana.
GW Pharmaceuticals, founded in 1998 to explore the medical
potential of marijuana, has emerged as a takeover target for
larger pharmaceutical companies after recent breakthroughs on
the cannabis-based epilepsy treatment Epidolex.
São Paulo-based Beaufour Ipsen Farmacêutica Ltda will hold
the Brazilian distribution license for Sativex, which is already
sold in 28 other countries, according to Anvisa.
Brazil decriminalized growing and possessing small amounts
of marijuana and other drugs more than a decade ago, but buying
and selling remains illegal.
Drug trafficking, particularly from the world's top two
cocaine producers, Colombia and Peru, remains a major security
and healthcare concern in Brazil.
In 2013, neighboring Uruguay became the first country to
legalize cultivation, distribution and consumption of marijuana,
seeking to wrest the business from criminals in the small South
American nation.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Eduardo Simões; Writing by
Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alan Crosby)