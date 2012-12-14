RPT-Brazil takes action against forest carbon deal in the Amazon

By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO Dec 14 (Reuters Point Carbon) - Brazil's Attorney
General Office has taken legal action against a deal signed
between an Irish company and an Amazon indigenous group for the
sale of carbon credits from avoided deforestation.
A federal attorney in the Amazon Brazilian state of Rondonia
filed a lawsuit, seen by Reuters Point Carbon, on December 11,
which seeks to cancel a contract signed by Celestial Green
Ventures LLC and the Awo Xo Hwara indigenous community.
As part of the deal, the Irish company agreed to pay the
local group $13 million over 30 years for the rights to explore
carbon credits in an area of 260,000 hectares of rainforest.
"It is a new, dangerous and informal carbon credits market,
fully speculative, lacking previously stipulated rules," said
federal attorney Oberdan Rabelo de Santana in his request for an
injunction that would make the deal null.
The suit highlights risks present in this promising but
still legally-fragile forest carbon market.
According to the World Bank, Brazil has 58 percent of the
global potential to produce carbon credits by Reducing Emissions
from Deforestation and Degradation (REDD).
And although there is still no legal framework in the
country for such projects, several companies have clinched deals
recently to explore that potential, many times with indigenous
groups, which caught Brasilia's attention.
LAND OWNERSHIP
Brazil's Attorney General Office had given indications
earlier this year that contracts between foreign companies and
local indigenous communities would run the risk of being
scraped.
According to Brazilian law, indigenous land belongs to the
state, although their permanent use was transferred to the
communities, so the nation should be a part of any agreements.
But this is the first time Brazil has actually sued entities
involved in these types of deals.
"The state has the land ownership and seems that people
involved in this contract ignored this aspect," says the suit,
which also criticized the possibility of the Irish company
exploring the local biodiversity.
On Thursday, Celestial said it would temporarily suspend all
of its agreements with indigenous tribal communities until it
had greater clarity on the concerns of the Brazilian
authorities.
Celestial CEO Ciaran Kelly said he had not yet received any
official correspondence regarding the agreement with Awo Xo
Hwara, but said concerns about the agreements had come to the
company's attention.
The company believes that REDD projects can bring many
benefits to indigenous communities, he said.
Last month, another tribe in the Amazon decided to scrap a
deal it had signed with the Irish company.
At that time, Kelly said the company had not been officially
informed about the desistance, but added he would respect the
tribe's decision.
"We believe strongly in the ability and the rights of
Indigenous communities to determine their own future and
consequently decide what the most suitable path for them to take
is," Kelly said in an email to Reuters Point Carbon last
month.
Brazil's Attorney General said at least 30 similar contracts
in Brazil are under scrutiny.
Emission reductions from deforestation schemes are not
eligible to earn credits under the international U.N. framework,
and are not allowed in mandatory emissions trading schemes in
Europe and New Zealand.
Currently, only Japan and the state of California have said
they may accept REDD credits for compliance with their carbon
reduction programs.