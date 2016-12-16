Itaú to help Brazil fix card loan, receivables practices

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA vowed to help the Brazilian government improve credit card lending and receivable prepayment practices as a way to help pull the economy out of a deep crisis and cut borrowing costs, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on Friday.
In a statement sent by email, Setubal said Itaú will also suggest ways to help narrow lending spreads as the government tries to revive credit. President Michel Temer on Thursday unveiled stimulus measures to reduce the debt burden of companies and consumers struggling with the country's worst recession in over eight decades amid growing popular discontent. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.