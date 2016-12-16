版本:
2016年 12月 16日

Brazil card purchases may rise 6.5 pct next year, group says

SAO PAULO Dec 16 Credit and debit card purchases of goods and services in Brazil may rise an average 6.5 percent next year, roughly unchanged from this year's estimate, a sign more consumers and companies continue to pick electronic means of payment over cash, an industry group said on Friday.

In a statement, the group representing merchant acquirers and payments processors known as Abecs said the volume of card purchases could total 1.22 trillion reais ($364 billion) next year, up from an expected 1.14 trillion reais in 2016.

($1 = 3.3542 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

