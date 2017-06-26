版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

Cargill sells fruit processing plant in Brazil to Germany's Doehler: source

SAO PAULO, June 26 The Brazilian unit of U.S. food processor Cargill agreed to sell a fruit processing plant located in the Sao Paulo state to German food ingredients maker Doehler, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
