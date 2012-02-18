Brazil wants more domestic parts in cars-report

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 18 Brazil wants to
increase the amount of locally made parts in cars built by its
auto industry, one of the main reasons it is seeking to end a
free-trade agreement with Mexico, the Estado de S. Paulo
newspaper reported on Saturday.
Brazil's government wants to prevent the industry from
turning into a vehicle-assembly business that gets most of its
inputs from abroad, the paper said. The Brazilian auto industry
is the largest manufacturing sector in the country, the world's
sixth-largest economy.
Brazilian manufacturers, which include General Motors
, Ford, Fiat and Volkswagen are
required to make vehicles with Brazilian content equal to 65
percent of the sale price, Estado said, citing Sindipecas, the
country's autoparts manufacturers' association.
In 2011, Ford increased its autoparts imports in Brazil by
21 percent and Volkswagen by 32 percent over the previous year,
the paper reported. Officials with Ford and Volkswagen's Sao
Paulo offices were not immediately available for comment.
Cars produced in Mexico that enter Brazil and other members
of the Mercosur trade group under an automobile free-trade pact,
are likely not meeting the minimum 50-percent Mexican content
rule required under that agreement, Estado reported.
Ending or changing that accord is seen as essential to
saving Brazilian automanufacturers who face cheap imports from
Asia and other countries and have seen their share of Latin
America's auto industry decline as the country's real currency
has strengthened against the dollar.
The Brazilian government has already increased taxes on
imports and offered economic incentives for automakers to build
plants in Brazil.