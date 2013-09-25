版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 21:18 BJT

Brazil's CCX coal miner says changing CEO

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Coal miner CCX Carvao da Colombia SA, one of the companies controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said in a filing on Wednesday that Chief Executive José Gustavo de Souza Costa would step down as CEO and head of investor relations.

The company's board will select a replacement at its next meeting.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐