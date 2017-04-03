Brazil sees banks ready to cope with problematic corporate loans

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.
In a semi-annual report on banking industry stability, policymakers noted that the challenges posing so-called problematic loans, or credit in default or with a high risk of falling in arrears, on the banking system remain under control. Those type of loans remain, however, on the rise, the report said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.