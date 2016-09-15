UPDATE 1-Brazil watching impact of scandal on banks, worries persist

(Recasts to focus on corruption probe, impact on banks)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Sept 15 The impact of
Brazil's biggest corruption scandal on bank balance sheets still
requires attention from policymakers even though the risk to the
sector is manageable, a senior central bank official said on
Thursday.
Part of a 26 percent surge in loan-loss provisions among
Brazilian banks in the 12 months through June stemmed from
potential losses related to the investigation known as
"Operation Car Wash," said Anthero Meirelles, a central bank
director in charge of oversight.
At a presentation of a semi-annual report on financial
stability, Meirelles said policymakers continue to monitor
potential effects from the probe, which has lasted 29 months and
ensnared Brazil's largest state-controlled firms and some of the
nation's biggest engineering groups.
So far, banks in Brazil have mitigated the risk of growing
interdependence between engineering firms, suppliers and
services companies involved in the scandal by lending more
prudently and asking for more guarantees from borrowers.
"We do still hold the same view: that the Car Wash situation
remains a risk, although a risk that the banking system has the
ability to manage," Meirelles told reporters in Brasilia.
The Car Wash scandal - which unveiled a decade-long graft
ring by which builders won contracts with state firms through an
extensive web of bribery - has led to a number of large firms,
including Grupo OAS SA, to enter bankruptcy protection.
The scandal also accelerated the impeachment of President
Dilma Rousseff last month.
Nevertheless, the country's banking system remains highly
resilient to an adverse credit event, even under some extreme
scenarios, the report said. A series of simulation exercises
found that banks could absorb massive default-related losses, at
the cost of a decline in profitability, the report showed.
Fallout from the scandal has made it harder for banks to
predict trends in defaults amid an uncertain political and
economic outlook. Defaults are near all-time highs, offsetting
the benefits stemming from rising borrowing costs and prudent
loan-loss provisioning for banks.
An index of banking and financial shares trading in the São
Paulo Stock Exchange gained the most in 10 days on
Thursday, adding 1.8 percent to 6,120 points. The index is up 42
percent this year.
