Brazil shutters struggling local unit of Mexico's Banco Azteca

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Jan 8 Brazil's central bank
ordered the liquidation of the local unit of Mexican billionaire
Ricardo Salinas Pliego's Banco Azteca SA, after eroding finances
and the breach of industry rules led to successive losses.
In a statement on Friday, the central bank said the
deteriorating situation of Banco Azteca do Brasil SA left
depositors and creditors subject to "abnormal" risks. Azteca do
Brasil only had one functioning branch and owned 0.0005 percent
of Brazil's banking assets and 0.0009 percent of total deposits.
The central bank is "taking the appropriate measures to
assess responsibilities," the statement added.
Salinas Pliego, whose fortune is estimated at $4.5 billion
by Forbes Magazine, opened the local unit of Azteca in the city
of Recife in 2008 as part of a broader effort to expand his
Grupo Elektra SAB retail chain in Brazil's
Northeast. Yet in recent years, consumer spending in the
once-booming region began to lose momentum, hammering both
Elektra and Banco Azteca.
The decision comes as the central bank tightens oversight of
banking and brokerage firms during the industry's worst crisis
in almost two decades. Banks in Brazil are grappling with the
nation's deepest recession in at least a quarter-century, rising
borrowing costs and fallout from a corruption scandal at state
companies that triggered a wave of loan renegotiations and
defaults.
Banco Azteca operates in five Latin American countries.
Calls to the bank's headquarters in Recife were not immediately
answered.
According to the statement, 68 percent of Banco Azteca do
Brasil's deposits are backed by guarantee fund FGC, a privately
held institution funded by banks operating in Brazil.
