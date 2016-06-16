Brazil's cenbank sees inflation easing to target in 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, June 16 Brazil's central bank expects inflation to fall and hit the 4.5 percent center of the official target range in 2017, according to the minutes of the bank's last rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.
The central bank left its benchmark Selic rate steady at 14.25 for the seventh straight time last week to battle persistently high inflation. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.