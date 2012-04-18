版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 19日 星期四 07:16 BJT

Brazil central bank cuts interest rate to 9 pct

BRASILIA, April 18 Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to 9 percent from 9.75 percent, lowering it to near an all-time low in a bid to support the sluggish economy.

Forty-five of 47 economists surveyed by Reuters predicted the bank would lower the so-called Selic rate by 75 basis points. A few economists were betting on a smaller 50 basis point cut.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐