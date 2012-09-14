UPDATE 1-Brazil cuts reserve requirements to bolster credit

* Move could spell immediate end to cenbank easing cycle
* Cenbank lowers requirements on demand deposits to zero
* Reserve requirements to terms deposits lowered to 11 pct
* Pro-growth move could help banks to increase lending
By Luciana Otoni and Peter Murphy
BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazil's central bank on
Friday lowered reserve requirements for banks, freeing up 30
billion reais ($15 billion) in liquidity for the financial
system at a time when many banks have become more cautious over
lending.
Additional reserve requirements of six percent on demand
deposits will be scrapped effective immediately. An additional
requirement on term deposits would be lowered 1 percentage point
to 11 percent, effective Oct. 29, the central bank said in a
statement.
The move aims to spur lending by private-sector banks and
may help put an end to a year-long rate-cutting cycle by the
central bank.
The government of President Dilma Rousseff has demanded that
private-sector banks increase lending and slash interest rates
to help bolster the Brazilian economy, which is slowly
recovering after a year of near zero growth.
"The reduction of reserve requirements is a stimulus for
financial institutions to increase lending," Aldo Mendes, the
central bank's monetary policy director, told reporters in
Brasilia.
"We are trying to bring Brazil's reserve requirements more
in line with international standards. Reserve requirements in
Brazil are about 9 percent of the economy and with this change
goes to 8.4 percent," Mendes added.
Mendes said the move does not reflect concerns over the
health of the financial sector and that it was not related to
the liquidation of troubled lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul
.
Earlier on Friday the central bank shut down Cruzeiro do
Sul, a small lender that it seized in June after accounting
irregularities triggered a $700 million shortfall.
"This should give further reason to believe that the
(bank's) committee has indeed finished the easing cycle last
month," said Alexandre Schwartsman, a partner with Schwartsman &
Associados and a former central bank director.
The central bank cut its benchmark Selic rate for the ninth
straight time to an all-time low of 7.5 percent on Aug. 29,
leaving the door open for a final rate cut in October.
Brazilian private-sector banks have slowed the pace of
lending amid worries that near record-high loan delinquencies
rates could hit their earnings.
Non-government local lenders trimmed disbursements by 0.1
percent in July, compared with a 0.4 percent expansion in June.
State banks disbursed 1.5 percent more credit in July on a
sequential basis, below June's 2.6 percent, according to central
bank data.
Rousseff has repeatedly called on banks to hike lending and
has used state lenders Banco do Brasil and Caixa
Econômica Federal to bring down the cost of credit to
businesses and consumers, and boost access to credit.
The central bank also said that half of the requirements on
time deposits can be met through the purchase of financial notes
or credit portfolio effective immediately.