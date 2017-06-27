Brazil's São Paulo state to launch in July roadshow for CESP sale

SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's São Paulo state will
send officials and advisors to China, Europe and North America
next month to meet investors interested in the privatization of
state-controlled power firm CESP, a source with knowledge of the
plans told Reuters on Tuesday.
CESP, or Cia Energética de São Paulo SA, manages
three hydroelectric dams with a combined capacity of 1.65
gigawatts. The source, who asked not to be named, said the sale
price will take into account an expected compensation from the
federal government for expired and yet-to-expire operating
licenses for some power generation assets.
