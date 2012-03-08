Brazil's Cetip profit jumps five-fold in 4th qtr

* Profit in line with estimates
* Revenue jumps 12.3 pct from year earlier
SAO PAULO, March 8 Fourth-quarter profit
at Cetip, Latin America's largest clearinghouse for
securities, surged in line with analysts' forecasts as lower
operating expenses and rising registration and custody revenue
made up for slowing sales of vehicle liens.
Net income at the São Paulo-based company rose more than
five-fold to 64.9 million reais compared with a pro-forma 11.9
million reais in the year-earlier quarter, according to a
securities filing on Thursday.
A Reuters poll of five analysts forecast fourth-quarter
earnings of 64.4 million reais.
Profit rose 16.9 percent from 55.5 million reais in the
third quarter.
Revenue rose 12.3 percent to 218.57 million reais compared
with the pro-forma 194.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter
of 2010. Revenue was virtually unchanged from the 218.60 million
reais recorded in the third quarter.