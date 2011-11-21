版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 22日 星期二 01:24 BJT

Chevron sees total leakage in Brazil at 2,400 barrels

SAO PAULO Nov 21 Chevron (CVX.N) estimated the total leakage from the area near its blown-out well off the coast of Brazil at 2,400 barrels, George Buck, the CEO of the oil major's local subsidiary, said on Monday.

After sealing the well with cement, the company estimates about 20 barrels of residual oil seeped from the well head area but considers the well head closed, he added.

(Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Reese Ewing; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐