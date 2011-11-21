Chevron sees total leakage in Brazil at 2,400 barrels

SAO PAULO Nov 21 Chevron (CVX.N) estimated the total leakage from the area near its blown-out well off the coast of Brazil at 2,400 barrels, George Buck, the CEO of the oil major's local subsidiary, said on Monday.

After sealing the well with cement, the company estimates about 20 barrels of residual oil seeped from the well head area but considers the well head closed, he added.

(Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Reese Ewing; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)