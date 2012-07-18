Chevron could have prevented Brazil offshore spill -regulator

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 Brazil's national oil regulator will report on Thursday that Chevron could have avoided an offshore spill last November by following its own procedures manuals, the agency said in a statement.

The report, which follows months of investigation by the agency after a spill in the Frade field off Rio de Janeiro, will also say that the amount of oil that leaked into the ocean by the spill totaled 3,700 barrels.

Previously, Chevron and the regulator had estimated the spill between 2,400 and 3,000 barrels.

Brazil's oil regulator, known as the ANP, detailed the conclusions in a statement after inquiries by Reuters. The full findings of the report are scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

Chevron could not immediately be reached for comment. The ANP in the statement said it has already shared its findings with the company.