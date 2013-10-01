Brazil judge dismisses oil spill case versus Chevron, Transocean

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 1 A Brazilian federal judge
dismissed a lawsuit against No. 2 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp
and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd,
putting a close to a nearly two-year legal battle over a
November 2011 oil spill.
Brazilian prosecutors have sought 40 billion reais ($18
billion) in damages for a 3,600 barrel leak in the Frade
offshore oil field north of Rio de Janeiro operated by Chevron.
Judge Raffaele Felice Pirro of the federal court in Rio
dismissed the case after accepting an "adjustment of conduct"
accord with Chevron that commits the company to spending about
300 million reais in compensatory activities and said that
Transocean had no responsibility for the spill.