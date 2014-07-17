China, Brazil close plane, finance, infrastructure deals

| BRASILIA, July 17
BRASILIA, July 17 China and Brazil sealed their
expanding commercial partnership on Thursday with a $5 billion
credit line for Brazilian miner Vale and the purchase of 60
passenger jets from Brazilian planemaker Embraer.
In a raft of energy, finance and industry accords signed
before presidents Xi Jinping and Dilma Rousseff, the two nations
agreed to join forces to build railways to help Brazil cut its
infrastructure deficit and feed China's appetite for
commodities.
Trade between China and Brazil soared to $83.3 billion last
year from $3.2 billion in 2002, with iron ore, soy and oil
making up the bulk of Brazilian exports, making China the South
American nation's biggest trade partner.
China's Eximbank extended a $5 billion credit line to Vale
to buy ships and equipment from Chinese companies, but there was
no mention of a solution to an impasse over China's refusal to
allow giant, bulk iron ore carriers used by Vale SA
to dock at Chinese ports.
In a sign of deepening financial ties between the two
members of the BRICs bloc of emerging nations, the China
Construction Bank formalized acquisition of 72 percent of
Brazilian mid-size lender Banco Industrial e Comercial SA, a
1.62 billion real deal agreed in October.
Xi visited Brasilia after a BRICS summit that set up a new
$100 billion development bank, to be based in Shanghai, that
will fund infrastructure projects, providing developing nations
with an alternative source of funding to Western-dominated
multilateral financial institutions.
Embraer will sell 40 planes to its biggest client
in Asia, China's Tianjin Airlines, half of which will
be the re-engineered model known as E-190 E2. The Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd will buy 20 aircraft,
under a 2012 agreement to provide leasing for Embraer planes.
The orders for Embraer's current E-190 help to fill a key
gap in the planemaker's order book as it develops a
next-generation replacement to enter service in 2018.
In 2010, the leasing arm of the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China offered up to $2.5 billion in
financing for Embraer planes over five years. At the time,
Embraer forecast Chinese demand for 430 commercial jets with up
to 120 seats and 635 executive jets over the next decade.
Vale, the world's largest exporter of iron ore, ships the
vast majority of its production to China. Vale was not
immediately able to provide more details on how the credit line
would be used.
Although China has promised to invest in Brazil for years
and failed to deliver, the pace of deals is picking up with a
focus on deficient infrastructure.
State Grid Corporation of China signed an agreement with
Brazil's Eletrobras utility to build high-voltage transmission
lines for the 11,233 megawatt Belo Monte hydroelectric dam under
construction on the Xingu River in the lower Amazon. China Three
Gorges Corporation also signed a partnership with Brazilian
utilities to bid for building on a dam project on the Tapajos
River.
Cooperation in railway projects is expected to lead to the
construction of new rail lines from Brazilian agricultural
frontiers and mining areas to the Atlantic coast, cutting travel
time to China and freight costs.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)