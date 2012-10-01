Rich nations owe more to combating global climate change-Brazil

* Emerging nations want different treatment in climate pact
* Brazil: Rich nations must pay for contributions to change
* US has said principle creates firewall between countries
By Brian Winter
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Major emerging economies'
obligations to cut emissions under a climate change agreement
should not be the same as those of rich countries, Brazil's
chief negotiator said, signaling a retreat to an old position
tha t has hamstrung years of U.N. negotiations.
Ambassador Luiz Alberto Figueiredo Machado told Reuters
during last week's U.N. General Assembly that Brazil is
committed to working toward a global pact to cut emissions in
both developed and developing nations as agreed at last year's
climate talks in Durban, South Africa.
But Figueiredo said that agreement should adhere to the
U.N.'s principle of "common but differentiated
responsibilities," a line between developing and developed
countries drawn in 1992 that enabled countries such as Brazil,
China and India to escape mandatory carbon cuts, whi c h the
Durban summit had supposedly eliminated.
"Different countries would have different contributions in
this fight against climate change, and these different
contributions have to do with a number of factors of national
circumstances," Figueiredo said, referring mainly to the belief
that rich countries are responsible for "generating the
problem."
The so-called BASIC bloc (Brazil, South Africa, India and
China) i n the U.N. climate negotiations stressed the point at a
joint meeting in Brasilia last week to harmonize their position
for the next round of negotiations in Doha, Qatar, which begin
next month.
An agreement is to be formalized by 2015 and to take effect
by 2020.
BUT WHOSE OBLIGATIONS?
The United States never ratified the Kyoto Protocol, the
1992 U.N. treaty that legally bound only developed countries to
emission reduction targets because it did not place any
obligations on the fast-growing economies, which are also major
greenhouse gas emitters.
Todd Stern, the U.S. special envoy for climate change and
head negotiator, has said the "common but differentiated"
principle created an unwelcome "firewall" between developed and
developing countries.
Following the conclusion of the Durban conference, Stern had
praised the agreement for removing reference to the principle
and said it reflected the "kind of symmetry" that the United
States has pushed for since the start of the Obama
administration in 2009.
Figueiredo stressed that the BASIC countries were not
backsliding on what they had agreed in Durban or at previous
summits in Copenhagen and Cancun where they pledged domestic
voluntary commitments to curb carbon emissions.
"It is my hope that all countries would like to have a
system that would recognize their own national needs and their
national circumstances.
"If you factor that in, but also the need for a
differentiation of action based on responsibility but also on
capacity to act, there you may have the blueprint of something,"
he said.
FOSSIL FUEL SUBSIDIES
The ambassador said that the distinctions between developed
and developing countries will also be necessary if the issue of
fossil fuel subsidies - estimated to have been $409 billion in
2010 - is addressed in a future climate agreement.
In 2009, the leaders of the Group of 20 countries agreed to
phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies by 2020.
They reiterated the pledge at the U.N. conference on
sustainable development that Brazil hosted in Rio de Janeiro in
June.
Figueiredo said the subsidies issue would need to be
addressed in a "tailor-made" way to recognize that some
developing countries cannot immediately ban them because they
have given their populations access to modern forms of energy.
"I think this is a fair discussion," he said.