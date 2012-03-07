Seaborne coal market could double-Brazil's Batista

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 7 The world seaborne
coal market could grow to 1.12 billion tons by 2025, about
double its size today, said Eike Batista, founder of Brazilian
energy and commodities conglomerate EBX and head of MPX Energia
SA.
"The potential for coal from Columbia is great," Batista,
Brazil's richest man, told investors at a General Electric Co
investor meeting in Rio de Janeiro.
MPX is spinning off its Colombian coal operations after
agreeing in January to form a power joint venture with German
utility E.ON in January.